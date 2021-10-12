The faculty of the newly formed River Valley High School has selected Hannah Foust as the first recipient of the Rotary Club Student of the Month honor for the academic year.
Students in grades 9 through 12 are nominated based upon the criteria within the Rotary Club’s mission of “providing service to others, promoting integrity, and advancing world understanding, goodwill, and peace through [our] fellowship of business, professional, and community leaders.”
Hannah is a four year member of Remembering Adam, serves as secretary in National Honor Society, has been on student council, the school safety board, and is involved in the Workforce Investment Board grant program. She is in the gifted program, and excels in writing, as is evidenced by her two first-place awards for both of the Indiana Gazette’s writing competition categories with recognition from State Senator Joe Pittman.
She participates in the Indiana County Junior Student Chamber and was named a STEM award recipient by the Challenge Program.
Athletically, Hannah is a standout softball player who was a pitcher for the Heritage Conference Champion Blairsville Bobcats last year. Her accolades in the sport include being an All-State Games Nominee, an Indiana Gazette All-Star and a Heritage Conference/All Conference Team member. Currently she plays for the Indiana Bulls 18u Travel Softball team.