Hannah Lieb was recently named the Penns Manor Education Association Senior of the Month for November. Hannah is the daughter of Ted and Barb Lieb, of Clymer.
She is the vice president of student council, and the public relations officer of SADD.
Hannah is also active in the Spanish Club, Environmental Club, Musical Club and is a member of the National Honor Society.
She plans on continuing her education at Indiana Univeristy of Pennsylvania, majoring in elementary education with a minor in musical theater.