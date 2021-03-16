The Apollo Area Lions Club recently named Hannah Stoughton as Student of the Month for March at Apollo-Ridge High School.
Hannah is the daughter of Misty Cramer and Scott Stoughton, of Apollo.
Her activities include marching band, cheer leading, varsity track and field, Quiz Bowl, Future Problem Solvers, math league, the Pennsylvania Junior Academy of Science, tutoring and honors band.
Hannah has been awarded varsity letters in track and field and marching band.
She is a member of the National Honor Society and has received an academic letter and the academic excellence award. She has also been named to the high honor roll.
She has volunteered her time at local small businesses, fish fries at the Kiski Township Fire Department and at the Apollo Historical Society.
Her plans are to attend Thiel College and major in secondary English education with a minor in either history or a language.