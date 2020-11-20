During the 2019-20 school year, the Blairsville Rotary Club reached out to the faculty at Blairsville High School to sponsor a student of the month recognition.
Harper Wehrer was chosen by her teachers as the October recipient.
Faculty can nominate a freshman through senior student for this honor, and teachers then vote on the nominations.
The student should uphold the Rotary Club’s mission of “providing service to others, promoting integrity, and advancing world understanding, goodwill, and peace through our fellowship of business, professional, and community leaders.”
Harper is a senior with a variety of school activities, from being on the staff of the school newspaper, The Claw, to being chosen for the Heritage Conference math competition.
She has also been involved in the drama department’s fall play and spring musical as the director’s assistant.
She is a member of Remembering Adam as well as National Honor Society.
Since Pink Out activities for breast cancer awareness month could not take place at the school this year, Harper donated her hair at a local salon.
Outside the classrooms, she spends time volunteering at the Burrell Township Library and working part time at the Blairsville Pharmacy.
She is a standout student with distinguished honors and quiet leadership.
Her plans are to attend CCAC to pursue a degree in diagnostic medical sonography.