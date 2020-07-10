The Indiana Optimist Club selected Jack Finegan as its 749th Boy of the Month in May.
Jack is the 18-year-old son of Caleb and Beth Finegan.
He is a recent graduate of Indiana High School, where he was a member of the cross country, diving and track and field teams
In school, Jack’s activities included Future Business Leaders of America, Table Tennis Club and senior class vice president.
His hobbies include hiking and skateboarding. Jack is also a delivery driver for Door Dash.
Jack’s favorite television show is “The Office” and his favorite subject in school is history.
He will be attending the University of Pittsburgh in the fall, majoring in business information systems.