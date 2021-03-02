The Indiana Optimist Club selected Jack Fischer as its 759th Boy of the Month for March.
Jack, 18, is the son of Paul Fischer and Carolyn Salapa, and he is a senior at Indiana Area Senior High School.
He attends Calvary Presbyterian Church in Indiana and Orchard Hill Church in Wexford. His church activities include youth group, volunteering and summer camp helper.
In school, Jack has been a member of the high school golf and basketball teams. His activities include Student Government, Key Club, Leadership Seminar, National Honors Society, We for AP, FBLA, Quiz Bowl and senior class secretary. Jack also plays AAU Basketball, works part-time at Roseann’s and is an intern at Indiana GOP.
Jack’s hobbies include exercising, having adventures with his dog and investing.
His favorite television shows are “Modern Family,” “Chicago P.D.,” and “Family Guy.” He enjoys reading editorials, newspaper articles and web pages.
Jack’s favorite subjects in school are history/government, business classes and physical education. He plans to attend the University of Pittsburgh majoring in business with a certificate in sports management.