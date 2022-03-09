Members of the Indiana Optimist Club selected Jack Mock as the 771st Boy of the Month at their March meeting. Jack, 17, is the son of John and Tami Mock, of Indiana, and is a senior at Indiana Area Senior High School.
Jack attends St. Thomas More Church in Indiana and has participated in Summer’s Best Two Weeks.
He is a member of the hockey and lacrosse teams at Indiana High School. He serves as assistant captain on the hockey team.
In school, Jack is a member of FBLA and student government. In FBLA, Jack will be attending the State Leadership Conference in Hershey next month competing in the business management event.
Jack’s hobbies include skiing, working out and being a certified scuba diver. His favorite television show is “The Office.” Jack’s favorite subjects in school are math and science. His favorite book is “Ready Player One” by Ernest Cline.
Jack’s plans are to attend West Virginia University where he has been accepted into the Statler College of Engineering.