The Lions Club of Rural Valley has named Jacob Cessna as West Shamokin High School’s Student of the Month for September.
Jacob is the son of Laura and Greg Cessna, of Rural Valley.
He is a member of the National Honor Society; student council, where he serves as vice president; LEO Club; Student Ambassadors; Fellowship of Christian Athletes; and Drama Club.
Jacob serves as a student representative to the Armstrong School District school board, works at DiMaio’s Supermarket and enjoys playing the piano. He attends St. Paul Congregational Church in Rural Valley.
He plans to attend Indiana University of Pennsylvania and major in secondary education.