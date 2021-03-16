The Apollo Area Lions Club recently announced Jacob Duriancik as Student of the Month for March at Apollo-Ridge High School.
Jacob is the son of Mark and Kelli Duriancik, of North Apollo.
His activities include student council, varsity football, varsity Quiz Bowl, prom committee, Hometown High Q and the musical stage crew. He also serves as the vice president of student affairs and as a Powder Puff coach.
Jacob is a member of the National Honor Society and has received the academic excellence award. He’s been named to the high honor roll and takes AP and honors classes.
He volunteers his time with Boiling Springs Presbyterian Church, bible school, NovaCare Rehabilitation, community clean-up and First Food and Friends.
Jacob plans to attend the University of Pittsburgh, main campus and major in finance.