The Apollo Area Lions Club has announced Jacob Fello as Student of the Month for February 2021.
Jacob is the son of Robert and Nicole Fello, of Leechburg.
He is the captain of the football and basketball teams and is a member of the baseball team, Student Council, prom committee and the leadership seminar.
His honors and awards include National Honor Society and high honor roll as well as varsity letters in baseball, basketball and football. He has participated in All Section basketball and football and has maintained a 4.0 GPA while playing three sports.
Jacob enjoys fishing, hunting and volunteers at school for fundraising events.
His plans are to attend Indiana University of Pennsylvania and major in finance.