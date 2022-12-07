At their December meeting the Indiana Optimist Club selected Jacob Gill as its 780th Boy of the Month. Jacob, 18, is the son of Richard and Manon Gill, of Indiana.
He is a senior at Indiana High School and is a member of Zion Lutheran Church.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or subscribe to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Purchase an Online Subscription to receive access to all website content of INDIANA GAZETTE.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$9.99
|for 31 days
|52 Weeks Online Subscription
|$99.99
|for 365 days
|1 Day Pass
|$1.00
|for 1 day
Already a Print Subscriber? Register here to access your free website content of INDIANA GAZETTE.
At their December meeting the Indiana Optimist Club selected Jacob Gill as its 780th Boy of the Month. Jacob, 18, is the son of Richard and Manon Gill, of Indiana.
He is a senior at Indiana High School and is a member of Zion Lutheran Church.
Jacob participates on the cross country and track and field teams at Indiana Area Senior High School.
In school, he is a member of FBLA and Key Club and has attained
honor roll or higher every grading period since sixth grade. He has been a member
of the Indiana Road Runners Club since 2015 and he has a part-time job at Giant Eagle.
Jacob’s hobbies include golfing and basketball.
His favorite television show is “Breaking Bad” and he enjoys reading books about financial management and success. Jacob’s favorite classes in school are math and sciences.
He plans to attend a four-year university majoring in finance.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.