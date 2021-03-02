Jacob Gyenes was recently named the Indiana County Technology Center Kiwanis Club Outstanding Student of the Month for March 2021.
He is a senior at ICTC in the masonry program and attends Saltsburg High School.
Jacob resides with his parents, Brandon and Lori Gyenes, in Clarksburg.
During his time at ICTC, Jacob has had many achievements. He currently serves as secretary for the ICTC SkillsUSA chapter for the 2020-21 school year. He went to the leadership conference at Seven Springs during the 2019-20 school year. He has been a member of the ICTC National Association of Home Builders Student Chapter.
Jacob was awarded the Marshalltown Tools Student Award for his merit on outstanding work in the classroom. He has also participated in numerous community service projects while attending ICTC and received the Challenge Program’s community service award in 2019.
Jacob participated in football and plans to join baseball in the spring.
He has spent the last two summers working for Dixon Landscapes.
Upon graduation, Jacob plans to attend a taxidermy school. He hopes to work for a masonry company and partake in taxidermy as a side job.