The Kiwanis Club of Indiana recently named James Barger as the November Student of the Month.
He is enrolled in the welding program at ICTC and plans on attending Indiana University of Pennsylvania in the safety, health and environmental applied science program.
He is a student at Blairsville High School, where he is involved in the National Technical Honor Society, Pathways to Success, cross country and Remembering Adam.
He’s a student mentor, helps in the elementary basketball program and works at a local market.
James wants others to understand the value of programs at ICTC: “One of my goals is to change that attitude by demonstrating the value of individuals that choose to pursue technical careers and the contributions they can provide to society. Being named a Kiwanis Student of the Month will help me shine additional light on this issue.”