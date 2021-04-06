Jeffrey Krug was recently named the Apollo Area Lions Club Student of the Month for April. He is the son of Eric and Rebekah Krug, of Apollo.
Jeffrey is an Apollo-Ridge chorus member and piano accompanist. He is a member of the French Club, math league, Future Problem Solvers and is on Quiz Bowl.
He is a member of the National Honor Society, received the Challenge Program Community Service Award, earned an honorable mention for his Stossel in the Classroom national essay, was on Hometown High Q and received perfect attendance.
He has helped at Quality Life Services Nursing Home, Head Start Hat and Glove Drive and serving Thanksgiving dinner to the Apollo Community food bank. He has volunteered at holiday parades and festivals and at vacation Bible school at Apollo Free Methodist Church.
He plans to attend a college or university to receive a bachelor’s degree in the field of computer science with a concentration in artificial intelligence of cybersecurity and pursue a career in software development, designing software for computers or robots.