The Apollo Area Lions Club has named Jessica Ross as a Student of the Month for November.
Jessica’s parents are Matthew and Rebecca Ross, of Spring Church.
Her activities include track and field, LEO Club, Drama Club, newspaper, Quiz Bowl, the Buddy Program and Enviroquest. She is also soccer captain and the student council secretary. She is a member of the National Honor Society and has been awarded for academic excellence.
She volunteers her time at the Kiski Township Fish Fry, the Apollo food bank and at the Friends & Food Soup Kitchen.
Her plans are to attend the University of Vermont to major in environmental science.
