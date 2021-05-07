The Lions Club of Rural Valley has named Justin Smulik as West Shamokin High School’s Student of the Month for April.
Justin is the son of Paula and Tom Smulik, of Kittanning.
He is captain of both the West Shamokin baseball and basketball teams. He is president of the LEO club, treasurer of National Honor Society, a member of Fellowship of Christian Athletes, a student ambassador and is recognized as a distinguished honor student. He attends Saint Mary’s in Yatesboro.
Justin plans to go to the University of Pittsburgh-Bradford to major in pre-med and play baseball.