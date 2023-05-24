The Homer City Kiwanis Club has announced Justley Sharp as the Homer-Center High School Senior of the Month for April.
The Homer City Kiwanis Club has announced Justley Sharp as the Homer-Center High School Senior of the Month for April.
Justley is the daughter of Wes Sharp and Lori Thompson, of Homer City.
Her activities include: track and field, SADD, Eco Club, Health Careers Club, Interact Club, Book Club, Quiz Bowl, Friends of Rachel Club, Envirothon, Enviroquest and impromptu speech.
She serves as the senior class historian and has participated in Home Town High Q.
Her plans are to attend Bucknell University majoring in biology and to be a member of the track team.
