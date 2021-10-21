The Apollo Area Lion’s Club has named Kate Myers as a student of the month for October 2021.
Kate is the daughter of Lance and Dana Myers, of North Apollo.
Her high school activities include marching band, where she serves as drum major, district chorus, student council, LEO Club, musical, drama club, quiz bowl, Enviroquest, PJAS, newspaper, morning announcements, musical, dance, piano and vocal lessons.
She has been named to the high honor roll and the National Honor Society. She has also received the Academic Excellence Award and has lettered in athletics.
Outside of school, she is involved at the Mattress Factory (art gallery, teen co-operative) Hometown Christmas Community Theater and youth group. She also works at Lackey’s Dairy Queen.
Her plans are to attend the University of Michigan to pursue a degree in fine arts.