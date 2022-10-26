Student of the Month: Kyra Myers

The Apollo Area Lions Club has named Kyra Myers as Student of the Month for October 2022.
The Apollo Area Lions Club has named Kyra Myers as Student of the Month for October 2022.
Kyra is the daughter of Michael and Nicole Myers, of Apollo.
Her activities include soccer, cross country, track and field, drama club, student council, LEO Club and S.A.D.D. Club.
She serves as captain of the soccer team and has received letters in soccer, track and field and cross country. She was chosen for all section for soccer and has been named to the National Honor Society and the honor roll.
Kyra volunteers her time with the food bank, dance at the senior center and LEO club activities. She is also a guest reader at the elementary school.
Her plans are to attend an undecided college/university and major in mathematics education.
