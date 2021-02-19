Lauren Alamo, of Blairsville High School, was recognized in September as the Indiana Kiwanis Club Student of the Month.
She is the daughter of Max and Kimberly Alamo, of Blairsville.
Lauren was the class secretary from 2018 to 2020 and a member of National Honor Society and FBLA.
Lauren has been a cheerleader since kindergarten and was a member of the State Qualifying Varsity Cheer teams in 2019 and 2020.
Outside of school, she works at Dunkin and has been involved in community coat and food drives.
In the fall, she decorated the Gazebo in Blairsville for Homecoming.
Lauren has been accepted the the University of Pittsburgh and plans to study nursing or psychology.