The Homer City Kiwanis Club has announced Lilly Freed as the Homer-Center High School Senior of the Month for October 2022.
Lilly is the daughter of Nikki and Jim Freed, of Graceton.
Her high school activities include: musical theater, Art Club, caring team, Students Against Destructive Decisions, Interact Club and National Honor Society.
She also serves as the president of chorus, the swing choir student leader, a peer tutor and a social group volunteer.
Lily has been named to the high honor roll.
Her plans are to attend a four-year university majoring in early childhood education.
