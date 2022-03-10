Lily A. Cunningham, of Indiana, was recently named a Junior Women’s Civic Club Student of the Month for March.
She is the daughter of Todd and Jennifer Cunningham.
At Indiana Area Senior High School, she is a member of the Future Business Leaders of America, Leadership Seminar, is captain of the volleyball team, is Webcast director of the school announcements and captain of IHS Mini-Thon.
She is a member of the National Honor Society and was named an FBLA state qualifier and FBLA treasurer. She received WPIAL AAA Section 1 All-Star Selection, volleyball team section champions, Club Volleyball Nationals two times and has been named to the high honor roll four times.
She has played varsity volleyball for four years, has been a member of Ridgetop Volleyball Club for six years, plays basketball and has been on the swimming team for two years.
Lily attends New Life Church and volunteered for Summer’s Best Two Weeks as a junior counselor. She enjoys skiing, working out, reading and spending time with her family and friends.
She plans to attend Penn State University (University Park).