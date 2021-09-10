At the September meeting of the Indiana Optimist Club, Lincoln Trusal was selected as the 765th Boy of the Month. Lincoln, 18, is the son of Bradley and Brigette Trusal, of Indiana, and is a senior at Indiana Area Senior High School.
He attends Graystone Presbyterian Church.
Lincoln is a member of the Indiana High School baseball team, where he has been a starter since his freshman year.
His school activities include Key Club, Key Club Executive Board and FBLA.
Lincoln works at Oakland Cemetery and he is a member of Sobek Fitness.
His hobbies include working out, fishing and hanging out with his friends. His favorite television shows are “Yellowstone” and “The Office.” Lincoln enjoys reading nonfiction and autobiographies and his favorite subjects in school are math and science.
He plans are to attend West Virginia University and major in engineering.