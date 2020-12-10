The Indiana Optimist Club selected Lucas Connell as its 756th Boy of the Month for December. Lucas is the 17-year old son of Kevin and Erica Connell, of Indiana, and he is a senior at Indiana Area Senior High School.
Lucas is a member of the high school baseball team. He is president of the Tech Ed Club and member of Science Club and IHS Leadership.
Lucas works at the little league fields, umpires, helped coach the 14U fall baseball team, site manager for little league tournaments, volunteer for Telehealth Access for Seniors, and Red Cross.
Lucas’s hobbies include working on rebuilding a Go Kart, working out and playing video games.
His favorite television show is Two and a Half Men and he enjoys reading science, technology and biographies.
His favorite subjects in school are physics, Spanish and computer science. He plans to attend a 4-year university while majoring in engineering and Spanish.