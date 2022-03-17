Luke Rainey was recently named the Penns Manor Education Association Senior of the Month for April.
Luke is the son of Jody and Christine Rainey, of Penn Run.
He is a member of the Quiz Bowl team, FBLA, SADD, School News, the National Honor Society, the Indiana County Junior Chamber of Commerce, the Comprehensive Planning Steering Committee and the Gifted Education Program.
Luke participates in the dual enrollment programs with Penn Highlands Community College and Mount Aloysius College.
He has worked as an intern in Rep. James Struzzi’s office, and as a sportswriter for The Indiana Gazette and PAFootball News.com.
Luke is planning on attending Shippensburg University and majoring in political science.