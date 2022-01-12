The Apollo Area Lions Club has named Madison Lydon a Student of the Month for December.
She is the daughter of Seth and Michelle Lydon, of Vandergrift.
She serves as the cheerleading captain and the color guard captain. She’s a member of the LEO Club leadership committee, student council, drama club, spring musical and is the S.A.D.D. Club vice president.
Madison has received the Academic Excellence Award and is part of the National Honor Society.
Her community service includes Habitat for Humanity, food bank, cheer camp and various school activities.
Madison’s plans are to attend a college/university for a master’s degree to become a speech pathologist.