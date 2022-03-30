STUDENT OF THE MONTH: Mariah Strong

The Homer City Kiwanis Club recently named Mariah Strong as the Homer-Center High School Senior of the Month for April 2022.
Mariah is the daughter of Roger Strong and Mindy Cunningham, of Homer City.
Her high school activities include Yearbook Club and gymnastics. She is a member of the National Honor Society and is a Summa Scholar. She is also a member of the Indiana County Ready Program and has participated in the Say Yes to the Dress organization.
Mariah’s plans are to attend Westmoreland Community College majoring in dental hygiene.