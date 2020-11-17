Marlee Abrams has been named the Indiana County Technology Center Kiwanis Club Outstanding Student of the Month for September.
She is a senior at Indiana County Technology Center in the Health Occupations Technology program and attends Penns Manor High School.
Marlee resides with her mother, Patricia Abrams, of Clymer,
Currently Marlee is the SkillsUSA 2020 president. She was involved in SkillsUSA in 2019 and placed first in Medical Terminology.
Marlee is a 2020 member of the National Technical Honor Society.
In her spare time she is an animal caretaker at the Indiana County Humane Society.
Upon graduation, Marlee plans to attend Conemaugh School of Nursing to become a registered nurse.
She would like to attend medical school to attain a doctoral degree in general surgery.