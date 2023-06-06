At the April meeting of the Indiana Optimist Club, Mason Fisher was selected as its 784th Boy of the Month. Mason, 18, is the son of Chris Fisher and Melissa Townsend-Fisher, of Indiana. Mason is a member of United Church of Christ in South Bend. A senior when he was named as Boy of the Month, he recently graduated from Indiana Area Senior High School.
Mason was a member of the football and lacrosse teams while in school. In football, he received a scholarship for outstanding offensive player. Mason also participates in competitive power and weight lifting.
