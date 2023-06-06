Mason Fisher

MASON FISHER

At the April meeting of the Indiana Optimist Club, Mason Fisher was selected as its 784th Boy of the Month. Mason, 18, is the son of Chris Fisher and Melissa Townsend-Fisher, of Indiana. Mason is a member of United Church of Christ in South Bend. A senior when he was named as Boy of the Month, he recently graduated from Indiana Area Senior High School.

Mason was a member of the football and lacrosse teams while in school. In football, he received a scholarship for outstanding offensive player. Mason also participates in competitive power and weight lifting.