The Lions Club of Rural Valley has named Mason Fleming as West Shamokin High School’s Student of the Month for November. He is the son of Heidi and Brooks Fleming, of Elderton.
Mason is a member of the National Honor Society, LEO Club, Student Ambassadors, serves as the senior class vice president, and plays both soccer and volleyball. Outside of school Mason works at Fox’s Pizza in Rural Valley and Fleming’s Landscaping and Christmas Trees.
Mason’s plans are to pursue a degree in biomedical engineering.