Matthew Zayachak has been named the Penns Manor Education Association Senior of the Month for January.
Matthew is the son of Christopher and Dana Zayachak, of Clymer.
He is the president of the National Honor Society and Musical Club. Matthew also serves as the treasurer of SADD, FBLA, Student Council and the senior class.
He is the Spanish club vice president and is a member of the Environmental Club.
Matthew plans on continuing his education at Shippensburg University majoring in software engineering.