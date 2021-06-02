Mia Duncan was recently selected as Student of the Month for May, sponsored by the Blairsville Rotary Club.
During the 2019-20 school year, the club reached out to faculty at Blairsville High School in order to sponsor a Student of the Month recognition. Faculty can nominate a student from the high school and teachers then vote on the nominations.
The student should uphold the Rotary Club’s mission of “providing service to others, promoting integrity and advancing world understanding, goodwill and peace through [our] fellowship of business, professional and community leaders.”
A sophomore, Mia is a distinguished honors student who is a member of Remembering Adam as well as FBLA, where she placed first in the journalism field during competition.
On the athletic side, Mia excels in cross-country and track, placing third at the Indiana County meet, and making it to districts in track. She also participates in kickboxing as a hobby.
Mia serves on the student council and is a buddy in the Best Buddies program.