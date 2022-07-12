The Indiana Optimist Club selected Michael Lubold as its 775th Boy of the Month for July. Michael, 16, is the son of Joe and Tina Lubold, of Indiana. He will be entering his senior year at Indiana Area Senior High School in the fall.
Michael is a member of St. Thomas More Church in Indiana, where he has helped with their ICCAP food drive. He is also a captain for Summer’s Best Two Weeks. In school, Michael is a member of the golf, basketball and lacrosse teams. He is also a member of FBLA.
Michael’s hobbies include fishing, hunting, skiing and scuba diving.
His favorite television channel is ESPN and he enjoys reading books by J.K. Rowling. Michael’s favorite subjects are history and math.
His plans are to join the Navy to become a marine or SEAL corpsman. After the service he hopes to become an EMT.