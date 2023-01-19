The Homer City Kiwanis Club recently named Molly Kosmack as the Homer-Center High School Senior of the Month for December.
Molly is the daughter of Joe and the late Faith Kosmack, of Homer City.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or subscribe to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Purchase an Online Subscription to receive access to all website content of INDIANA GAZETTE.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$9.99
|for 31 days
|52 Weeks Online Subscription
|$99.99
|for 365 days
|1 Day Pass
|$1.00
|for 1 day
Already a Print Subscriber? Register here to access your free website content of INDIANA GAZETTE.
A steady rain in the morning. Showers continuing in the afternoon. Thunder possible. High 48F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Rain showers early changing to mixed rain and snow later at night. Low near 35F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Higher wind gusts possible.
Updated: January 19, 2023 @ 12:45 am
The Homer City Kiwanis Club recently named Molly Kosmack as the Homer-Center High School Senior of the Month for December.
Molly is the daughter of Joe and the late Faith Kosmack, of Homer City.
Her high school activities include varsity basketball, varsity volleyball, National Honor Society, the yearbook staff, Spanish Club, peer tutor, Fitness Club, Varsity Club, Pep Club, Art Club, FCA, Interact Club, SADD and is treasurer of Girls Who Code.
Molly’s plans are to attend a four-year college majoring in biology or pre-med.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.