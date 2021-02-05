During the 2019-20 school year, the Blairsville Rotary Club reached out to the faculty at Blairsville High School in order to sponsor a student of the month recognition.
Faculty can nominate a ninth- through 12th-grader for this honor, and teachers then vote on the nominations. The student should uphold the Rotary Club’s mission of “providing service to others, promoting integrity, and advancing world understanding, goodwill, and peace through our fellowship of business, professional, and community leaders.”
Myrissa Beskid-Perez was chosen by the faculty as the January recipient. Although Myrissa is a hybrid student right now, the nominating teacher said that her work has been punctual, diligent and meticulous. Myrissa is a busy athlete, having been a participant in basketball for 12 years, track for five and volleyball for four. She maintains distinguished honors and is among those students in Remembering Adam, the district-wide drug free program. She participates in the Best Buddies program with the Life Skills classes. Her elective classes have included College in High School, art history and culinary arts. She has interests in the outdoors and photography. Besides her school activities, Myrissa is employed at Sanso’s.
After graduation, she plans to work for Lifesteps as a residential aide for those in need.