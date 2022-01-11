The Homer City Kiwanis Club has announced Nadia Fairman was the Homer-Center High School Senior of the Month for December.
Nadia is the daughter of Jennifer Bondra, of Homer City.
Her high school activities include: Spanish Club, Friends of Rachel, yearbook and Indiana County Ready.
She has been named to the National Honor Society and is a Summa Scholar and Quest Bridge Scholar.
Nadia plans to attend Bentley University in Waltham, Mass., to study business management. She plans to study abroad and travel the world with this degree.