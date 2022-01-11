The Apollo Area Lions Club has named Nathan Kavulic as a student of the month for January.
Nathan is the son of Craig and Alicia Kavulic, of Apollo.
He participates in baseball, basketball, cross country, concert band, student council, LEO Club and Drama Club. He is also the vice president of academic affairs.
He is a member of the National Honor Society and has received perfect attendance and varsity letters in baseball and cross country.
He is the recipient of the Challenge Program scholarship.
Nathan volunteers his time at the Boiling Springs Presbyterian Church youth group, Young Township Senior Legion baseball and at the Roaring Run Equestrian Center.
His plans are to attend Penn State University to major in engineering.