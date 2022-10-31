The Apollo Area Lions Club has named Nick Curci as student of the month for October 2022.
Nick is the son of Matthew and Kristin Curci, of Apollo.
The Apollo Area Lions Club has named Nick Curci as student of the month for October 2022.
Nick is the son of Matthew and Kristin Curci, of Apollo.
His activities include football, senior committee, student council, track and field, S.A.D.D and powder puff football coach.
He is a member of the National Honor Society. He has also been named to the honor roll and has received the Academic Excellence Award.
Nick volunteers his time as a junior wrestling coach, a chief concessions officer for musical and a powder puff setup assistant. He also helps with blood drives and the senior luncheon. His plans are to attend an undecided college/university and to obtain a doctorate degree in physical therapy and to play football.
