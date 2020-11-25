Rachel O’Day was named the Saltsburg Middle/High School Distinguished Senior Girl of Quarter 1 sponsored by the Saltsburg American Legion Auxiliary.
She is the daughter of Rob and Angie Jorgenson and Tom O’Day, of Clarksburg.
In school, Rachel is the class vice president. She is also vice president of the National Honor Society and a member of student council, theater and youth group. She is a cheerleader and voluneers at the local food bank. She is on the Impromptu Speech Team, participates in Envirothon and writes for the Indiana Gazette.
She plans to attend a 4-year college to major in communications and minor in theater.