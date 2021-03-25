Reese Hays was recently named the Penns Manor Education Association Senior of the Month for April.
Reese is the son of Rusty and Cindy Hays, of Clymer.
Reese is a captain on the Football and Basketball teams, and a member of the Baseball team. He was selected to the Heritage All Conference Team, the All-Gazette Second Team, the Ken Lantzy All-Star Team, and the PAFootballNews.com All-Academic Gold Team.
He is the president of Spanish Club, secretary of student council, vice president of Ski Club and is an active member of SADD, Varsity Club and FBLA.
Reese also participates in the Heritage Conference Current Events team, the Quiz Bowl team and participates in the IUP, Mt. Aloysius and Penn Highlands dual enrollment programs.
Reese plans on continuing his education at Penn State University majoring in political science with post-graduate plans to attend law school.