Ronald B.F. Appleby III is not only being recognized as the ICTC Student of the Month for January 2022, but also for the Indiana Kiwanis Club’s Student of the Month for January at River Valley High School.
Ronald hopes to attend IUP or a community college to continue his studies in cybersecurity, information technology and networking. He is in National Honor Society, ICTC Honor Society and played football. In addition to regular classes, Ronald has taken first aid, CPR and AED classes and helps a relative with a disability. He volunteers at a local social center.