Ronald Appleby III has been named the Indiana County Technology Center’s Kiwanis Club Outstanding Student of the Month for January 2022.
He is a senior at the ICTC in the Information Technology Services program and attends River Valley High School.
Ronald is the son of Dale Rowles, of Saltsburg.
Ronald has been a member of the National Technical Honor Society for the last two years and has consistently received the Principal Star Award since his enrollment at Indiana County Technology Center. He is a member of the National Honor Society at River Valley. He is a member of the 2021-22 River Valley football team and has attended the Air Force Association and Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s cyber camp. Ronald volunteers at the Senior Citizens Center for Active Adults assisting with daily activities and special events such as their Community Safety Days.
Upon graduation, Ronald is going to use the skills he has learned at ICTC in Information Technology Services to gain employment and attend IUP for cyber security.