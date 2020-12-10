Savanna Brink has been named the Indiana County Technology Center Kiwanis Club Outstanding Student of the Month for December.
She is a senior at the Indiana County Technology Center in the Health Occupations program and attends United High School.
Savanna resides with her grandmother, Pamela Buterbaugh, in Homer City.
She has been involved in Health Occupations Students of America, the National Technical Honor Society and the Indiana County Ready Program while at ICTC.
She is certified in First Aid and CPR.
Upon graduation, Savanna plans to attend WCCC for Nursing. Her goal is to get a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing and work in a pediatric doctor office.