Shae DeHaven has been named the Indiana County Technology Center Kiwanis Club Outstanding Student of the Month for September.
He is a senior at ICTC in the carpentry program and is home educated.
Shae resides with his parents, Michael and Jeanine DeHaven, in Home.
He is currently the Carpentry Class 2021-22 president. He is also employed at ICTC as student co-op help.
Shae has been a member of Skills USA for the last three years.
He is a member of the Biked the Wilds mountain bike league, and a church volunteer/youth ministry.
Upon graduation, Shae is planning to work using his ICTC carpentry skills while pursuing a bachelor’s degree in military history, with potential plans to obtain a master’s degree as well.