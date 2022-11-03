Sierra Hart-Fabbri has been named the Indiana County Technology Center’s Kiwanis Club Outstanding Student of the Month for November.
She is a senior at ICTC in the Digital Communications program and attends Marion Center High School.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or subscribe to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Purchase an Online Subscription to receive access to all website content of INDIANA GAZETTE.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$9.99
|for 31 days
|52 Weeks Online Subscription
|$99.99
|for 365 days
|1 Day Pass
|$1.00
|for 1 day
Already a Print Subscriber? Register here to access your free website content of INDIANA GAZETTE.
Sierra Hart-Fabbri has been named the Indiana County Technology Center’s Kiwanis Club Outstanding Student of the Month for November.
She is a senior at ICTC in the Digital Communications program and attends Marion Center High School.
Sierra is the daughter of Matthew Fabbri and Mallory Hart-Fabbri.
Sierra has been a member of the National Technical Honor Society for the past two years, she is the digital communications class vice president and she has participated and won several photography contests, which include the Jostens National Photography contest, SkillsUSA State Competition and the Indiana Gazette NIE Photo contest. Sierra has been the videographer for the ICTC senior videos, the Workforce Investment Board, Banquet videos for Marion Center Cheerleading as well as several weddings.
While at ICTC, Sierra participates in the It’s a Wonderful Life parade as well as being the ICTC photographer. Sierra has earned certifications in Adobe Professional Photoshop, Professional Video Design and Professional Premiere Pro.
At Marion Center, Sierra currently participates in the cheerleading program and has been a member of marching band, track and field, concert band and a member of the PFA group.
Upon graduation, Sierra is going to use the skills she has learned at ICTC in digital communications to attend college to earn a degree in communications media with a goal of becoming a professional photographer.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.