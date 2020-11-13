Fox’s Pizza of NuMine has named Sophia Fusaro as West Shamokin High School’s Student of the Month for September.
Sophia is the daughter of Holly and Bob Fusaro, of Yatesboro.
She plays basketball, volleyball and golf. Sophia is a member of student council, National Honor Society, LEO Club, Yearbook Club and Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
Outside of school she attends Dayton Glade Run Presbyterian Church and volunteers at Orphans of the Storm.
Her plans are to attend college to become a physician assistant.