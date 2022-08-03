At the August meeting of the Indiana Optimist Club, Steven Budash was named the 776th Boy of the Month.
Steven, 17, is the son of Matthew and Deb Budash and he will be entering his senior year at Indiana Area Senior High School.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or subscribe to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Purchase an Online Subscription to receive access to all website content of INDIANA GAZETTE.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$9.99
|for 31 days
|52 Weeks Online Subscription
|$99.99
|for 365 days
|1 Day Pass
|$1.00
|for 1 day
Already a Print Subscriber? Register here to access your free website content of INDIANA GAZETTE.
At the August meeting of the Indiana Optimist Club, Steven Budash was named the 776th Boy of the Month.
Steven, 17, is the son of Matthew and Deb Budash and he will be entering his senior year at Indiana Area Senior High School.
Steven is a member of St. Bernard’s Church in Indiana where he attends Mass every weekend.
In school, Steven is a member of the baseball team, where he is a two-time All-Gazette selection. In 2021, he was the Week 7 Triblive Baseball Player of the Week. He is also a member of the spikeball and table tennis clubs.
Steven’s hobbies include lifting heavy weights, college/Penn State football and spending time with family and friends. His favorite quote is “lightweight baby, time to bleed” by Ronnie Coleman. He umpires for little league and also gives baseball lessons to younger kids at the Bullpen Sports Club. Steven’s favorite television shows are “College Gameday,” “Judge Judy” and any live sports.
He enjoys reading the Holy Bible and his favorite Bible verse is Jeremiah 29-11.
Steven’s favorite subjects in school are U.S. history, anatomy and algebra 2.
His plans are to attend a four-year college, majoring in exercise science/kinesiology while also playing baseball.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.