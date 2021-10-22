Tori Gearhart has been named the Indiana County Technology Center Kiwanis Club Outstanding Student of the Month for October.
She is a senior at ICTC in the cosmetology programs and attends Marion Center High School.
Tori is the daughter of Jeremy Gearhart and Melissa Gearhart.
Currently, Tori is the cosmetology class 2021-22 president. She was also the cosmetology class secretary in 2020-21.
Tori is a 2021-22 member of the National Technical Honor Society (NTHS) at ICTC. She is the Swarm Club Leader at Marion Center. She was also crowned homecoming queen at Marion Center and is a member of the Nation Honor Society.
Upon graduation, Tori plans to attend Indiana University of Pennsylvania to become a registered nurse. She would like to further her education to become a Nurse Practitioner and specialize in OB/GYN.