The Lions Club of Rural Valley has named Wyatt Lager as West Shamokin High School’s Student of the Month for December.
Wyatt is the son of Dennis and Valerie Lager, of Templeton.
He plays volleyball, soccer and basketball. Wyatt also serves as a student ambassador and is class president, as he has been for three consecutive years.
He works at Pizza Hut in Kittanning and attends St. John’s Lutheran Church in Kittanning.
Wyatt’s plans are to attend a college/university to obtain a degree that will lead to a high-paying career.