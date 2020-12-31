Zachary Artley, a senior at Blairsville High School, was recently named the Rotary Student of the Month for November.
During the 2019-20 school year, the Blairsville Rotary Club reached out to the faculty at Blairsville High School to sponsor a student of the month recognition. Faculty can nominate freshmen through seniors for this honor, and teachers then vote on the nominations. The student should uphold the Rotary Club’s mission of “providing service to others, promoting integrity and advancing world understanding, goodwill and peace through our fellowship of business, professional, and community leaders.”
Zak is a four-year varsity letterman in football, and served as the team captain for two years. Academically, he is a member of the National Honor Society, and has been on the Quiz Bowl and Heritage Conference science teams, and was named MVP in both.
Within the community, Zak has volunteered at the Blairsville Fire Hall during their Lenten dinners, and is a member of the SS. Simon and Jude parish. He has volunteered his time as a scorekeeper for the Blairsville Elementary basketball tournaments, for clothing drives and at American Cross Blood Drives.
Since 2018, he has been a member of the student council, and is serving as president this year. As such, he is planning an Earth Day recycling event for students.
He is employed by Diamond Turf and Landscaping.
Zachary has been accepted to the Slippery Rock University medical program with LECOM.